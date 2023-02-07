Tauranga City Council relocated the central city bus interchange from Willow St to Durham St last year. Photo / NZME

Bus users and people with an interest in Tauranga’s public transport facilities are being invited to contribute to planning for a new, permanent bus interchange in the city centre.

In June 2022, Tauranga City Council (TCC) relocated the central city bus interchange from Willow St to Durham St to allow for the demolition of the old council building and redevelopment of the future civic precinct - Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

This was a temporary location while a permanent solution was investigated that would meet Tauranga’s public transport facility needs now and into the future, the council said in a statement today.

“To ensure as many people as possible can visit our city centre, Council is prioritising frequent, reliable public transport services, supported by high-quality stops close to popular destinations,” said TCC transport director Brendan Bisley.

Several sites across the city centre are being looked at as possible locations for a permanent interchange, based along the prioritised bus route of Dive Cres, The Strand, and Hamilton and Durham Sts.

“Among the things we have to consider are the type of facilities required and how they will meet the future growth of public transport in the city,” Bisley said.

“We also have to consider whether a single interchange facility, or multiple, small interchanges (super-stops) is preferred, and the best facilities to support bus users’ needs.”

Workshops have been held with key stakeholders, including local business groups and representatives of Tauranga’s elder and disability communities, and the council now wanted to hear from bus users and other people with an interest in the city’s public transport facilities.

“As well as the type of facilities you might like to see, we also want to know what safety and service improvements you would like to see that would give you a better public transport experience,” Bisley said.

The central city bus interchange is part of a larger programme of work, including the Urban Form and Transport Initiative, the Transport System Plan, and the more recent City Centre Action and Investment Plan the council has worked on with several of its partners, including Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Bus users and people with an interest in public transport can learn more about the project and complete a survey online.

The survey closes at 5pm on February 28.

Council staff will be at the temporary bus interchange in Durham St at various times over the next few weeks to help anyone who would like to do the survey in person.

People can also email the project team at citycentrept@tauranga.govt.nz.