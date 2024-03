Three Tauranga players won Lotto Second Division on Saturday. Photo / Michael Bradley

Three Lotto players in Tauranga have won $19,281 in last night’s draw.

The winning tickets for the Second Division prize were sold at Paper Plus Mount Maunganui, New World Gate Pā and My Pharmacy Pāpāmoa Plaza.

Anyone who bought their ticket from those stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Nationally, 14 Lotto players won Lotto Second Division.