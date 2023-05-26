Traffic in Tauranga after a single-vehicle crash on SH2 near Bethlehem. Photo / Alex Cairns

A person has received minor injuries in a crash that has blocked a lane of State Highway 2 in Tauranga.

A police spokesman said a single-vehicle crash happened on SH2 near Tamatea Arikinui Dr in Bethlehem.

Police responded around 2.30pm. The northbound lane was partially blocked.

A photographer at the scene said traffic was building up in the northbound lane.

A St John spokeswoman said a patient was in a minor condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it responded to the crash and no one was trapped.