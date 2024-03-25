Site of the new bridge at Cambridge Rd between Bethlehem and Tauriko. Photo / NZTA

A new 100-metre bridge at Cambridge Rd between Bethlehem and Tauriko will open to traffic in April, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says.

The bridge is part of the $655 million Takitimu North Link project to connect Tauranga and Te Puna with a new four-lane expressway.

The Bay of Plenty Times last month reported Stage One of the project was now not due to open until 2027 at the earliest as the Government faced a potential $24 billion fiscal hole relating to transport projects due to increased costs.

The agency’s regional manager of infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, said the completion of the Cambridge Rd bridge had been one of their more complex jobs which now enabled the expressway to be built underneath it.

“It is the first of eight bridge structures on the project to be completed.

Cambridge Rd works. Photo / NZTA

“Along with the new road layout at Cambridge, Moffat and Harrison roads, it will result in a safer Cambridge Rd East intersection, with a better line of sight in this busy area of Tauranga,” Wilton said.

The bridge tie-in works required a three-month local road closure with detours in place, enabled through a partnership with Tauranga City Council.

“We would like to thank our project neighbours and local people for their support, co-operation and patience during the building of the bridge and associated road closure,” Wilton said.

The next phase of work will see the new Cambridge Rd East intersection built while the bridge is in use.

A section of Cambridge Rd East from Moffat Rd to St Andrews Roundabout will be closed while the new intersection joining onto Moffat Rd is constructed.

Detours will be in place for the closed section of Cambridge Rd East.

