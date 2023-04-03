Buddy Mikaere, Ngāi Tamarāwaho. Photo / Alex Cairns

The original owners of an 85-hectare piece of land that hosts the Tauranga Racecourse and Tauranga Golf Club say they will “vigorously” fight any decision that seeks to change its purpose from being a space where people can enjoy recreational activities.

The threat comes as hearings begin for Tauranga City Council’s Greerton Mārawaewae Study - a major project aimed at using the large tract of reserve land to help futureproof the city.

The council first launched the project in October 2021 in partnership with Kainga Ora and explored several options including housing. Eventually, a shortlist offered three options: Option A; removal of the racecourse for a future hospital with recreation space; Option B - a Central Park-style option removing the racecourse and creating a large public park; or Option C; an enhanced status quo option, which would retain the racecourse track.

Last year, council staff divulged their preference for removing the racetrack to allow provision for a potential hospital in the future.

On the first day of hearings today, Ngai Tamarawaho representative Buddy Mikaere told Tauranga City commissioners such a move would trigger a Treaty of Waitangi claim and go against majority support for an enhanced status quo option.

Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Racecourse as viewed from air in 2008. Photo / Jimmy Joe

“If that land is now to be used for other purposes such as housing and a new hospital site, for example, then we want our interests to be prioritised.”

Mikaere was joined by Otamataha Trust chairman Puhiraki Ihaka who told commissioners, in his personal view, he was there to support Mikaere.

The land was taken from Ngai Tamarawaho following the battles of Gate Pa and Te Ranga in 1864. Before then it had been used as gardens, prompting the name Mārawaewae - the gardens of the feet. During the Wai 215 Tauranga Moana Treaty Claims, the return of this land was not sought because it was being used for the community, Mikaere said.

Puhirake Ihaka, Otamataha Trust. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Our understanding is that any use other than the original recreational use that is the current designation of the land will involve some form of legislative change - a Government or Crown action.”

Mikaere said the hapū had already lodged a Treaty claim with the expectation “that this will be the case”. Any change to the status of the land will trigger the claim and be challenged, he said.

“We seek the return of the land if that is the case and we will contest any other decision vigorously.”

A proposed option for the future of the Tauranga Racecourse as part of the Greerton Maraawaewae Study. Image / Supplied

Mikaere is also a member of the Tauranga Racing Club board and acknowledges he could be viewed as having a conflict of interest, “but then, New Zealand is a small country and Tauranga is a small city”.

“In this case, I want to make it clear that my first loyalty is to the hapu and my submission is made on their behalf.”

Mikaere said it was fortunate the hapu’s desired outcome and Tauranga Racing Club’s preference appear to coincide.

After his submission, commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said she believed Mikaere was “conflicted” and said it was unfortunate there was no other spokesperson for Ngai Tamarawaho.

She also disagreed with Mikaere’s assertion Tauranga was a small city and clarified his concerns regarding housing.

“The council has been very clear that housing .. we have ruled that out.”

Tauranga resident Willem Jonkers. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga resident Willem Jonkerstold the hearing he did not support the creation of a hospital on-site and felt such a facility should be closer to Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa and Te Puke.

“Many of the submissions you have received plead for more open spaces as these are just as much needed in the growing Tauranga population and more roads and other basic infrastructure.”

This view was supported by Tauranga Golf Club’s Paul Gartnerwho said, in his view, a “more central location” such as Matapihi or Kairua Rd would make more sense.

Gartner called for urgency in getting a memorandum of understanding to the club to allow it to move forward. He said the uncertainty was impacting the club.

The club remains in each of the three options on the shortlist but was likely to be impacted depending on which final option was chosen.

Tauranga Western Riding Club’s Trish Jones implored the commission to choose Option C.

“This is a fabulous green space. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. Yes ... infrastructure like the hospital .. that makes sense but in the long term, I think we will lose a treasure.

“This is something we shouldn’t let go for the sake of ‘progress’.”

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen said he also did not agree with the hospital option and said he favoured Option B “very strongly”.

“Please, think about your green space, listen to your community. I’m worried you guys are a little bit predetermined in your thinking.

“Being a hearing commissioner myself I’m very careful about that I do worry some of our litigious people will try that on. I’m begging you to think realistically.”

Tolley told von Dadelszen she was concerned at his warning regarding predetermination and said “we tried to be extremely open and I’m a bit concerned to hear you say that because that’s certainly not where the commission is at.”

In formal consultation, the majority of 897 respondents (548) said they preferred the enhanced status quo. Another 201 preferred removing the racetrack to allow for the provision of future health facilities while 128 preferred the Central Park option.

Another 15 fell into the “other” category and five did not select an option. It was anticipated that 69 people would be heard at the hearings, to be followed by deliberations from May 1.

