Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti speaks to media. Photo / NZME

Tauranga principals say they are strongly supportive of Jan Tinetti taking up the role of Education Minister ahead of Cabinet’s reshuffle next week.

The comments come as former Minister of Education Chris Hipkins took over as Prime Minister on Wednesday after Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation last week.

Tinetti, a Tauranga Labour list MP, is also the Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Women, and Associate Education Minister.

Before entering politics she spent 20 years working in principal roles across four schools in Southland and Tauranga. She left her last job at Merivale School in 2017 after 11 years.

Asked to comment on wide speculation about which new roles she may be given, Tinetti said she was “confident Prime Minister Hipkins will ensure he has the right people in the right portfolios”.

Oropi School principal Andrew King. Photo / Mead Norton

Principal of Oropi School Andrew King said Tinetti was the “most logical appointment to step into [the Minister of Education] role”.

He described her as a “very good listener” who understood firsthand the struggles that came with leading a school.

“She is a lovely person, she really cares and is willing to talk.”

This was important as the education sector was in a “difficult space” in terms of attracting and retaining principals.

“With her knowledge of the role, and how complex it is to lead a school community - she is the right person for the job.”

The person assigned the portfolio needs to be knowledgeable of changes underway in the education system - including the Tomorrow’s Schools Review - and understand the challenges school communities faced during the pandemic, he said.

As Associate Education Minister, Tinetti had done a “brilliant” job of factoring all details into decision-making and not taking a “one size fits all” approach, King said.

“I trust her. I know she considers pretty much everything that needs to be considered.

“One thing I worry about is the danger of politicians coming up with simplistic solutions to problems in the education system - but the problem is you can’t have a one size fits all solution. She gets that.”

Tauranga Special School principal Barrie Wickens said Tinetti would be “one of the best Education Ministers we’ve seen for many years”.

While it would be a “hell of a big job”, she was the best person for it because of her background, he said.

“She knows the education system very deeply. And what goes with it is compassion and she’s a great listener.

“I actually can’t see anyone else taking it up.”

Tauriko School principal Suzanne Billington said Tinetti worked “exceedingly hard for education” and was “committed to this kaupapa”.

“Jan has huge experience in education and would make a fine Minister of Education.”

She said, if Tinetti was appointed, she would like to see her ensure all teachers were supported in professional learning in te reo Māori and the curriculum refresh.

“If we value the change and growth of teachers in their professional practice which impacts on the engagement and achievement of akōnga (students), then the funding and time needs to be provided for teachers within their professional day to do this learning.”

Tauriko School principal Suzanne Billington Photo / George Novak

Billington, who was also president of the Western Bay of Plenty Principals Association, said more resourcing was also needed to ensure students had appropriate learning support in schools.

Ōtūmoetai Intermediate principal Henk Popping said Tinetti’s experience as a principal would “set her up well to handle this portfolio and to promote equity for all students”.

“I know she is passionate about every child succeeding at school.”

In his experience, she had been “actively engaged” with education issues and responsive to any requests for support, he said.

Popping said the school had a longstanding relationship with her as a parent and in her role as Associate Education Minister.

Tauranga Girls’ College principal Tara Kanji said she would support Tinetti in this position because of her “vast experience and first-hand knowledge of the role in action”.

“As a former principal, she has experienced the work of an educator, of addressing equity and the challenges of meeting the needs of all students.”

If Tinetti won the role, Kanji said she would like to see her address “resourcing of learning needs and pastoral support” and improved salaries that “reflect the mahi that educators undertake in schools”.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Hipkins was expected to discuss the Cabinet reshuffle with MPs before making a public announcement next week.

Hipkins said at the time that he aimed to strike a balance between drawing on experienced MPs while utilising talent from Labour’s large pool of MPs who entered Parliament in 2020.

Hipkins said he wanted to strengthen core public services like health and education, alongside a promise to improve people’s access to housing.















