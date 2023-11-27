Vetro co-owner Liz Gore Cerdeira petitioned the council to not establish paid parking on her street. Photo / John Borren

Vetro co-owner Liz Gore Cerdeira petitioned the council to not establish paid parking on her street. Photo / John Borren

Plans to extend paid parking in Tauranga’s city centre have been deferred after causing public outcry.

Paid on-street parking was set to be extended from Third Ave up to Arundel St and from McLean St up to Monmouth St on February 26, 2024.

The council commission decided to delay this at a Tauranga City Council meeting on Monday.

Vetro Mediterranean Food co-owner Liz Gore Cerdeira presented a petition calling for paid parking to not be instated close to her business on Glasgow St and Third Ave West.

Gore Cerdeira said the two streets were made up of industrial businesses, with the exception of her food store. The businesses serve the city, and all of them she had spoken to had issues with the paid parking, she said.

”They feel it’s going to drastically affect their business.”

Getting the bus wasn’t an option for many staff as they started working too early, she said.

”[Public] transport’s got to be sorted out before you put in paid parking all through the city.”

Buses needed to run from 5am to midnight to serve early-morning workers and hospitality staff who finish late at night, she said.

Gore Cerdeira said she knew it was the Bay of Plenty Regional Council that ran the buses, but the councils needed to work together on it.

If paid parking were to be instated in her area, she asked that businesses be given two parks for staff or permits that enable staff to park for free.

Most workers would be unable to afford the parking charges each day she said.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said they agreed with Gore Cerdeira about the buses.

”We were hopeful that the regional council would have their bus services running a lot more frequently and a lot more reliably by now.

”For many of our workers who are trying to travel at different times, or who have to travel at different times, there are no bus services.”

The commission was concerned about the “huge amount” of community dissatisfaction regarding the parking, Tolley said.

”I don’t think any of us really took into account the major disruption, particularly in the centre city, that Cameron Rd would have.”

Stage one of the Cameron Rd upgrade has seen the street under construction for two years. The work is adding a separated two-way cycleway, bus lanes and making layout changes to Cameron Rd between Harrington St and 17th Ave.

Sewers, wastewater pipes and stormwater treatment upgrades were also being worked on.

When the parking management plan was put in place, they were hopeful the Cameron Rd works would be done on a block by block basis, Tolley said.

They weren’t convinced there was a case for extending the paid parking in the CBD when there were still plenty of parks available, she said.

”Normally, you put paid parking in when you’re trying to manage and get turnover.

”We’ve got good, good turnover in the centre of the city, so there’s no need to try to extend that at this stage.”

The council also consulted on paid parking in Mount Maunganui at the main shopping area and beachfronts, which was met with fierce opposition from businesses and the public.

Public consultation was meant to happen from November 13 to December 15, but the was deferred after the community’s initial response.

Tolley said she wanted the parking problems in Mount Maunganui defined first.

Commissioner Bill Wasley wanted to ensure the parking time limits in the Mount were being enforced.

The commission also decided to delay the introduction of clearway bus lanes along Cameron Rd that were meant to start operating in January.

It would have meant parking in the bus lanes would be prohibited during peak hours. Tolley said this was to provide some relief for businesses.

Council staff will report back to the commission in March 2024 with recommendations for the parking strategy.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.