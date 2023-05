St John responded to the incident with one ambulance and one manager.

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a house in Gate Pa.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on Murray St in Gate Pa. Police were notified at 6.40am.

A St John spokeswoman said a person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a minor condition. St John was notified at 6.42am and responded with one ambulance and one manager.