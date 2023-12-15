Nicholas Morrison, pictured in 2018, makes a splash with his bomb after jumping off Salisbury Wharf at Mount Maunganui's Pilot Bay. Photo / Andrew Warner

Nicholas Morrison, pictured in 2018, makes a splash with his bomb after jumping off Salisbury Wharf at Mount Maunganui's Pilot Bay. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hads Te Huia knows a thing or two about how to make a big splash when summer arrives.

Te Huia started the Bomblife New Zealand Facebook page in 2017 and has since started his own YouTube channel, Snapchat and Instagram pages filled with fellow bombing and manu lovers.

His bombing profile grew so swiftly, he’s been judging competitions throughout New Zealand ever since.

On Saturday, he will preside over who can bomb the best at this year’s Tauranga Moana Bomb Comp on the city’s waterfront.

“I’ve been judging bomb comps for over five years so have seen my fair share of splashes,” he said.

Te Huia said bomb competitions were a fun day out for everyone, especially those giving it a go.

“It’s a sport that everyone can try and I hope events like the Tauranga Moana Bombing comp encourage more people to practise all the different bomb styles and techniques,” he said.

Te Huia said his personal favourite bombing sites around New Zealand were at his hometown wharf in Kawhia, the Raglan bridge, Stanley Point in Auckland and, of course, Salisbury Wharf in Mount Maunganui’s Pilot Bay.

So what makes for the perfect bomb?

“Any style of bomb comes down to timing and technique,” Te Huia said.

“There is a lot of skill involved in perfecting the perfect manu or staple and we’re looking forward to seeing what skills the people of Tauranga have.”

Judging criteria will be based on technique and splash height, Te Huia said.

Hads Te Huia is judging a bombing competition in Tauranga this weekend.

The competition is a Tauranga City Council event and was also held last year.

General manager of city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis said the competition was part of the “Summer in our city centre” initiative to bring fun and exciting free activities to the city centre.

“The activities and events planned for this summer are a great way to instantly inject some more vibrancy into the area and give people a taste of what they can expect in the future,” Wallis said.

The competition was the perfect opportunity to enjoy the waterfront and also support local businesses, Wallis said.

“The Tauranga Moana Bomb Comp drew a huge crowd last year and we’re excited to bring it back again for 2023. With a range of prizes, spot prizes and giveaways, the bomb comp is a great day out for the whole whānau.”

Prizes are on offer for those who do well, as is entry to the Z Manu World Champs qualification event in Hamilton.

People keen to take part are encouraged to register online or on the day on a first-in, first-served basis.





Key details

What: Tauranga Moana Bomb Comp

Where: Tauranga Waterfront

When: Saturday, 10am to 2.30pm

Why: Prizes are up for grabs, plus entry into the Z Manu World Champs qualification event. Food and drink will also be on hand.

Cost: Free

What else you need to know: Register online or early on the day on a first-in, first-served basis











