Laurian is sharing their story as Manawanui - New Zealand’s largest host of disability support administrative services - is celebrating 20 years of funding.

Manawanui helps people with disabilities to choose how they spend their government funding and who provides their care.

Laurian said using Manawanui’s individualised funding initiative was “the best thing I ever did”.

‘He wasn’t supposed to survive’

Laurian, 72, said Graeme had been doing alterations to their home when he noticed something was wrong.

“He couldn’t move his left arm to help him get up [from the floor] so he had to ask me to help him,” Laurian said.

Graeme saw his doctor and was there when he had the stroke.

“It was a major one ... he wasn’t supposed to survive.”

Afterwards, Graeme was “completely unresponsive”.

“He couldn’t talk, he couldn’t eat, had to be tube-fed, he couldn’t move.”

During rehabilitation, doctors told them they could not operate on Graeme and he would not move again.

‘Everything’ taken care of for Graeme

The couple was living in Hamilton but moved to Tauranga to be closer to their daughter.

They initially had in-home support workers who helped care for Graeme, but Laurian did not like different people coming each time.

Laurian learned of an individualised funding initiative being trialled through Manawanui.

Graeme is funded for five hours of care per day. The initiative allowed them to hire three support workers.

“It made my life so much better. Graeme is very high needs so I pick my carers carefully and they are just wonderful.”

Laurian and Graeme Gill at their Tauranga home. Graeme suffered a stroke in 2009 and is paralysed on one side. Photo / Megan Wilson

She said the support workers took care of “everything” for Graeme - getting his medical supplies, doing his care, and the housework.

Laurian - who has “inoperable” chronic osteoarthritis and uses a wheelchair - said the pair were wine connoisseurs before his stroke, frequently travelling New Zealand to buy wine and attend wine festivals.

She said Graeme was a “big sports fan” - he enjoyed watching sports on TV and was looking forward to the Olympics.

’Lucky’ to celebrate 55 years of marriage

Laurian was 15 when she met Graeme at her after-school job.

“Eventually, we said we’d go on a date.

“We went for a drive. Guess where he took me? Arapuni to explain how hydroelectric power worked.

“That was the first guy I’d ever been out with who actually figured I’d had a brain apart from a body.”

They got married in Hamilton in 1969 and have three children and 12 grandchildren.

Laurian said she attributed their marriage of 55 years to communication.

“If you care about somebody, you can’t let silly, petty arguments get in the way. That and finances [are] what breaks up most marriages.

“All in all, we’ve been lucky.”





Making life ‘more accessible’ for disabled people

In a statement, Manawanui chief executive Marsha Marshall said the launch of individualised funding was based on people with disabilities having autonomy for decision-making.

“Traditional models of disability support often imposed a one-size-fits-all approach, stripping away personal choice and control.”

Marshall said individualised funding allowed individuals to tailor-make support packages to meet their needs and aspirations.

She said more than 13,000 people living with disabilities in Zealand were accessing a form of self-directed funding.

Marshall said an announcement earlier this year by Whaikaha - the Ministry for Disabled People to change rules on how funding could be used caused confusion and concern.

“A review is now taking place and we should learn the outcome soon. Whatever the result, we will continue to innovate and advocate for positive change in the disability sector that makes life better and more accessible for disabled people,” Marshall said.

Government’s review into disability services

The Government announced on April 30 an independent review into the disability support system funded by the Ministry.

In a press release, disability issues minister Louise Upston said the review would look at strengthening the sustainability of support services to provide disabled people and carers with certainty about what they could access.

“Since coming into office we have received worrying advice about the risks inherited by the ministry when it was set up less than two years ago, and whether it was adequately equipped to manage them.”

Upston said Crown expenditure on disability support services - adjusted for inflation - had roughly doubled since 2005-06.

The ministry funded services for about 50,000 disabled people and equipment modification for about 100,000 people, administering an annual appropriation of $2.3 billion.

The review panel - appointed on May 14 - was expected to make recommendations within four months.

“I will then consider those recommendations and report back to Cabinet on next steps. The community will be consulted on the review’s findings.

“The Government is focused on delivering better public services that improve the lives of all Kiwis. This review will help give disabled people, their families, and carers certainty around the choices they have for how they lead a good life.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.