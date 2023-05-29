Eugene Nicholas' body was found near the Whareroa boat ramp. Photo / Alex Cairns

The death of a man whose body was found in water near the Whareroa boat ramp almost a fortnight ago is not being treated as suspicious, but the death is still unexplained, police say.

Police told the Bay of Plenty Times they were making inquiries on behalf of the coroner about the death of Tauranga man Eugene Nicholas, 37, whose body was found by a member of the public in Mount Maunganui on May 16.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, it was still being treated as unexplained, police said.

Police urged anyone who was in the area of the Whareroa boat ramp about 7.45am on May 16 to come forward and speak with them, and they would also like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke with Nicholas in the week leading up to May 16.

Information can be provided to police by calling 105, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference file number is 230516/6200.