A specialist fire investigator at the scene of a house fire in Mission St. Photo / Alex Cairns

A window cleaner who ran into a burning Tauranga house to save the owner and her little dog has been described as the “hero of the day”.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the top floor of the two-storey Mission St home in central Tauranga which was reported at about 10.35am today.

Simon Williams of Simonez Cleaning told the Bay of Plenty Times he was cleaning windows at a property across the road when heard someone screaming out “fire, fire”.

Williams said he then saw the homeowner standing there, and she looked “in shock” and did not know what to do.

By the time he got to the homeowner’s garage, the house was “well engulfed” and heard glass breaking.

Within minutes the fire became “pretty intense with “really big” flames and lots of smoke, he said.

“I found the distressed owner and her little dog still inside the lounge which is where it appears the fire may have started, managed to get them both out. Fortunately, they were both okay.”

Williams’ downplayed his actions saying he had just done what anyone would have done in the same circumstances.

“I am just happy that the woman and her dog and the adjacent numbers were all unhurt.”

The owner, who was being comforted by one of her neighbours and family members, said she was insured.

The house on Mission St. Photo / Alex Cairns

She told the Bay of Plenty Times she was “so grateful” to the window cleaner [Williams] for his quick actions not only in getting her and her dog to safety but also alerting her neighbours as well.

“He is the real hero of the day,” the woman said.

Tauranga senior station officer Len Sabin said two fire crews attended, one each from the nearby Tauranga and Mount Maunganui stations.

Sabin said the house was well-involved when firefighters arrived and there was extensive damage to the kitchen and lounge area of the home. It would be unable to be lived in for some time.

Sabin paid tribute to the window cleaning contractor for his selfless actions.

The contractors’ quick thinking not only helped save the homeowner from harm but also alerted the occupants of adjacent properties to get out.

Sabin said the contractor, who also called 111, " did all the right things”.

The fire could easily have spread through the roof space to adjacent homes, but fortunately, that was not the case, he said.

Sabin also said this was a reminder for people to ensure they get out quickly when there are any signs of fire, call 111 and have working smoke alarms, which in this case the homeowner had.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated by a specialist fire investigator but it appeared the fire started in the lounge area.