A woman living near an unoccupied house saw “huge orange flames” out her window as crews fought a blaze on Cameron Rd overnight.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three trucks responded to the call around 11.41pm, and the house was well-involved.
She said the fire area was about 150sq m and there were no people inside, though crews were concerned about smoke affecting neighbours.
She said crews left around 3am.
A fire investigator will go to the site today.
A police spokesman said the house was unoccupied and inquiries were ongoing.
The woman who lived nearby said the smoke and flames “lit up the night sky”.
She ran out to get a closer look and saw firefighters and police “running around with their torches”.
She said she felt for those living around the house.