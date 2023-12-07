A woman living near an unoccupied house saw “huge orange flames” out her window as crews fought a blaze on Cameron Rd overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three trucks responded to the call around 11.41pm, and the house was well-involved.

She said the fire area was about 150sq m and there were no people inside, though crews were concerned about smoke affecting neighbours.

She said crews left around 3am.

A fire investigator will go to the site today.

A police spokesman said the house was unoccupied and inquiries were ongoing.

The woman who lived nearby said the smoke and flames “lit up the night sky”.

A house fire on Cameron Rd overnight. Photo / Supplied

She ran out to get a closer look and saw firefighters and police “running around with their torches”.

She said she felt for those living around the house.



