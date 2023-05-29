Tauranga Hospital mental health unit to be upgraded

Tauranga Hospital. Photo / Mead Norton

An upgrade of Tauranga’s main mental health facility will increase the number of beds by three.

But the revamp won’t happen until the future of the Tauranga Hospital site is known.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said in a statement that Tauranga Hospital’s Acute Mental Health Inpatient unit would be upgraded to ensure improvements were in place as soon as possible for tāngata whaiora (service users), whānau and staff.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall approved a business case that recommended an immediate upgrade as the most effective solution to the patient and staff safety issues identified at the unit.

A plan to replace the facility had previously been announced. However, the future of the wider Tauranga Hospital site had since come under review.

Six Tauranga Hospital buildings are classified as earthquake-prone and the area’s population is increasing. As a result, the options for a hospital campus revamp are being considered as part of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand’s regional hospital redevelopment programme. Planning options for the hospital will be explored, including the future location of a replacement mental health facility.

In the statement, Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty acting interim hospital and specialist services lead Sarah Mitchell said: “Expert advice is that mental health facilities should be located near other hospital services, whenever possible. Building a replacement mental health facility at the same site would mean the facility would not be within easy reach of other hospital services if Tauranga Hospital did move to a new location.”

Mitchell said the upgrade meant a replacement facility could be considered once the future of the Tauranga Hospital site is known.

“We acknowledge the decision not to build a replacement facility now may be disappointing to the community, but it is worth remembering the current facility is relatively new, having been purpose-built in 2001. The upgrade will increase its number of beds from 26 to 29, and address the immediate safety issues identified at the unit,” she said.

The work was expected to be finished in late 2025 and would be done with as little disruption to patients and staff as possible, the statement said.

“The Mental Health and Addiction services team in Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi is dedicated, skilled and knowledgeable in the provision of services to those with specialist mental health and addiction needs. The team remains committed to achieving a replacement facility in the future and in the meantime will continue to provide quality services to the community in an upgraded and enlarged unit.

“We are not willing to delay the important improvements to the unit that are needed while this wider planning work is undertaken.

“Ultimately, the community will be better served by linking the decision-making around mental health infrastructure to the decisions that are yet to be made about where the hospital is sited,” said Mitchell.

In addition to the upgrades planned for the Tauranga facility, there were several projects to replace or upgrade mental health facilities across the Te Manawa Taki region (made up of the Waikato, Lakes, Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti and Taranaki regions).

Site works had started to replace the acute mental health and addiction facilities in Rotorua and Tairāwhiti, while a business case is being prepared for the proposed replacement of the mental health facility at Whakatāne Hospital, as well as to carry out the interim upgrades needed to the current facility.