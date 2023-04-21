Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Tauranga Hospital false alarm: St John Ambulance crews advised to avoid area

Bay of Plenty Times
St John Ambulance crews were warned to stay away from Tauranga Hospital this afternoon amid firearm fears.

The issue was later discovered to be a false alarm involving a toy gun.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed an alert had been received.

“[That alert] was shortly after confirmed as a false alarm,” the spokesperson said.

Police told the Bay of Plenty Times the incident related to a toy gun being seen near the hospital.

Police were notified of an incident near the hospital at 1.45pm. Photo / George Novak
“It was brought to police attention about 1.45pm,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the incident was resolved very soon after.

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty has been contacted for more information.

More to come.

