St John Ambulance crews were warned to stay away from Tauranga Hospital this afternoon amid firearm fears.
The issue was later discovered to be a false alarm involving a toy gun.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed an alert had been received.
“[That alert] was shortly after confirmed as a false alarm,” the spokesperson said.
Police told the Bay of Plenty Times the incident related to a toy gun being seen near the hospital.
“It was brought to police attention about 1.45pm,” a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the incident was resolved very soon after.
Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty has been contacted for more information.
More to come.