Police have identified a man found dead in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday as Eugene Nicholas, 37.

A member of the public found his body in the water near the Whareroa boat ramp. It was reported to police around 7.45am.

Tauranga police today confirmed Nicholas’ identity and extended condolences to his family and friends.

Police were investigating the circumstances that led to his death, which is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or had information was urged by police to come forward.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke with Nicholas in the week leading up to Tuesday, when his body was found.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Please reference file number 230516/6200.





A notice on the Whareroa Marae Tauranga Moana Facebook page said a rāhui had been put in place until May 30.

“The Whareroa Beach, from the wharf down past the airport is now under a rāhui for two weeks commencing today.”

People were asked to not conduct any water activities including fishing and swimming during this time.