Whareroa boat ramp. Photo / Alex Cairns

The death of a man whose body was found in water near the Whareroa boat ramp almost a fortnight ago is still being treated as unexplained.

Police were still investigating the exact circumstances which led to the death of Tauranga man Eugene Nicholas, 37, whose body was found by a member of the public in Mount Maunganui on May 16.

Police urged anyone who was in the area of the Whareroa boat ramp at around 7.45am on May 16 to come forward and speak with police.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke with Nicholas in the week leading up to May 16.

Information can be provided to police by calling 105, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference file number 230516/6200.