A primary school in Tauranga went into lockdown this afternoon, as police responded to reports of a man walking up Cameron Rd “with a stick”.
Parents of Greenpark School received a text at 2.46pm saying the school was in lockdown.
“Students will not be released from school until further notice,” the text said.
“We are safe. Will update asap.”
A second text at 3.02pm said the lockdown had been lifted and all students would be released from school as normal.
The school is on Lumsden St, near Cameron Rd.
In a statement, a police spokesman said police responded to reports of a man walking up Cameron Rd “with a stick” around 2.45pm.
“Police have arrived and spoken to the person. The school self-elected into lockdown and has been informed.”
He said the incident appeared to be mental health-related and the person had moved on.
The Bay of Plenty Times has approached the school for comment.