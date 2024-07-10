Mayoral contenders, top row, from left: Andrew Caie, Doug Owens, Tim Maltby and Chudleigh Haggett.
Middle row, from left: Donna Hannah, Mahé Drysdale, John Robson and Hori BOP.
Bottom row, from left: Ria Hall, Jos Nagels, Greg Brownless and Tina Salisbury.
Most Tauranga mayoral candidates say they would change the city’s 10-year plan if they were elected.
Candidates raised concerns about the plan’s $4.9 billion proposed spend and its affordability at a mayoral candidate public meeting organised by the Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association (PRRA) on Monday.
Nearly 250 people filled the Legacy Chapel in Pāpāmoa to hear what 12 of Tauranga’s 15 mayoral candidates had to offer.
Mayoral hopefuls Greg Brownless, Hori BOP, Andrew Caie, Mahé Drysdale, Chudleigh Haggett, Ria Hall, Donna Hannah, Tim Maltby, Jos Nagels, Doug Owens, John Robson and Tina Salisbury attended.
The long term plan was adopted by the council’s commission in April.
It sets out the council’s direction for the next decade and proposes $4.9b in capital investment. This includes more than $1b in transport infrastructure and a $574 million investment in community facilities including the new aquatic centre at Memorial Park and sports facilities.
There is also the $306m civic precinct project, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, that aims to revive the city’s heart.
Ratepayers will help fund $151m of the project through a rates levy over the next 30 years, with the rest coming from grants, development contributions and asset sales.