Austin Taylor dancing at the New Zealand Dance Awards in Christchurch this year after his stroke. The routine was choreographed by his teacher at Space Studios.

"Don't give up."

That's the message teen dancer Austin Taylor hopes thousands of young athletes will take from his performance at the opening ceremonies of the Zespri Aims Games.

A year ago the 17-year-old had a stroke, which left him partially blind and unable to dance for six months.

On Sunday, he will run onto the stage as a member of the Space Dance Studio's Pro-Team hip-hop crew to celebrate the start of the largest sporting competition in the southern hemisphere.

"I can't wait," Taylor says.

Austin Taylor and Space Studio's Pro-Team hip-hop crew will perform in the Zespri AIMS Games opening ceremonies. Photo / ATPhoto

Taylor was performing in the Tauranga Performing Arts dance competition at Baycourt during the July school holidays last year.

The vision in his right eye started to disappear about five minutes after he left the stage.

"I didn't know what was going on."

Taylor was taken to an optometrist, who sent him straight to Tauranga Hospital.

"I eventually found out that there was a blood clot in the retina behind my eye and that I had a stroke."

Taylor, who had just turned 16 at the time, said he was now blind in his right eye.

"It is your prime years as a dancer around this time and then something like this happens ... I have definitely learned to not take anything for granted."

Austin Taylor and Space Studio's Pro-Team hip-hop crew. Photo / ATPhoto

Taylor spent months recovering from the stroke.

"I was just itching to get back into training and dancing. I always struggle with doing nothing. It was really hard."

After six months, Taylor returned to the dance studio and had to almost relearn how to move his body.

"I had to adjust and get used to dancing again with one eye."

Taylor said it was a lot to take in at the beginning.

"You don't see many 16-year-olds having a stroke.

"They have taken all sorts of tests and I am perfectly healthy, they don't know what caused it.

"It was just a freak accident."

Taylor doesn't dwell on it.

"I have just always had the mindset of moving forward and it is what it is, I can't change it.

"I can just do what I can with what I have got."

Taylor has been dancing since he was 6 years old with Dance Avenue in Tauranga.

He started competing at age 8 in jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip-hop, ballet and musical theatre.

"I love performing in front of a crowd and just entertaining and giving them something to watch and enjoy. The dance community is so cool. I have just always loved it."

Now dancing with Space Studios in Tauranga, Taylor has been offered two full-time spots in dance schools Dance Force and Dynamite Studios in Australia.

"I am so excited. It is definitely the next step that I need to take. There are so many opportunities over there."

Taylor competed in the Aims Games a few years ago in Otumoetai Intermediate's hip-hop group, which he choreographed, and in futsal.

Tauranga dancer Austin Taylor, 17. Photo / Supplied

"I loved it. I really liked the contrast between hip hop and getting to play futsal as well. Just the environment was so cool. I didn't know what to expect but performing was really cool and so supportive."

Taylor, who still struggles with fatigue and side effects from the stroke, had the opportunity to choreograph last year for Otumoetai Intermediate's hip-hop crew last year but the games were postponed due to Covid-19.

"We trained for months and had it all prepared and Covid hit again so unfortunately Aims Games got cancelled and they couldn't perform.

"But it was a great opportunity to work with those kids."

His message to this year's Aims Games athletes was: "Don't give up".

"You have got so much support around you. There are so many other people that are pushing forward and doing what they can.

"Just give it your all."

Taylor's mum Alisha Taylor said she was extremely proud of her eldest son.

"It has been a massive challenge for Austin to rise above this. I think we are very lucky that he is the determined kid he is.

"He has come so far since his stroke and continues to be brave and not give up on pursuing his dreams."

Saturday, September 3

Hip Hop

Spectators are required to purchase a ticket to attend (through Ticketek).

Venue: Baypark, Trustpower Arena (3 Court), 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui

Futsal

Venue: Baypark, Trustpower Arena, 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sunday, September 4

Opening ceremony

Show 1 - 3pm to 4.15pm

Show 2 - 7pm to 8.15pm

Venue: Baypark, Trustpower Arena (3 Court), 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui

Cross country

​​​​​​​Venue: Waipuna Park, 25 Kaitemako Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga

Futsal

Venue: Baypark, Trustpower Arena, 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui

Swimming

Venue: Baywave Aquatic Centre, Mount Maunganui

Yachting

Venue: Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, 90 Keith Allen Dr, Sulphur Point

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Venue: ARGOS GymSport, 34 Koromiko St, Tauranga

Rock climbing

Venue: Rocktopia, 9 Triton Ave, Mount Maunganui