Sports fields in Tauranga have been closed this weekend following heavy rain as city officials urge residents to take care on the roads with more bad weather forecasted.

Tauranga City Council spaces and places manager Alison Law said the decision was made to protect fields for the rest of winter.

“The majority of reserves across the city are waterlogged. Using the sports fields this weekend is highly likely to cause a lot of damage to the grounds, which we may not be able to repair before the end of the season.

“I appreciate this will impact clubs and planned activities, and we do apologise, but we want clubs to be able to use the fields for the remaining winter season. We are very grateful to all those impacted for your understanding.”

Sunday’s Blindzone Demonstration event has been postponed due to the weather forecast.

Hard courts are not included in the closure.

There was one exemption, however, in consultation with Tauranga City AFC. This is for the Chatham Cup football match that will be played on the Links Ave No 2 field.

The news comes as a heavy rain watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke from noon Saturday to noon Monday, with 20 to 40mm likely to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

MetService reported heavier and more persistent rain was expected to return Saturday afternoon, and the watch was to cover the possibility accumulations may approach warning criteria. Thunderstorms were also possible.

Council regulatory and compliance general manager and this week’s Civil Defence controller Sarah Omundsen said there was an increased risk of flooding and landslides.

“The ground can only soak up so much water,” she said in a statement.

“Landslides can occur without any trigger but are most associated with heavy rainfall.

“If a landslide occurs – or you see any signs that the ground is unstable – evacuate immediately. If lives are in danger, dial 111. Otherwise, seek advice from your local council once you are in a safe location. Following a landslide, stay away from the landslide area as further landslides may occur.”

The city’s water and roading infrastructure had reportedly held up well, with no significant issues reported during the heavy rain warning despite torrential downpours.

If residents need to report an issue they can call the council 24/7 on 07 577 7000.

Residents should follow Bay of Plenty Civil Defence and MetService New Zealand for the latest weather and emergency updates, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP for road closures and slips.



