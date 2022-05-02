Five-year-old Malachi Subecz died after repeatedly being abused by his carer Michaela Barriball, who was granted interim custody of the child by the Family Court. Photo / Supplied

Five-year-old Malachi Subecz died after repeatedly being abused by his carer Michaela Barriball, who was granted interim custody of the child by the Family Court. Photo / Supplied

Warning: This story details graphic child abuse and may be distressing for some readers.

Malachi Rain Subecz was beaten, starved, thrown against walls and intentionally burnt with scorching hot water in the months before he was eventually killed - by the woman entrusted to look after him by the Family Court.

The malnourished five-year-old, who weighed just 16kg when he died, succumbed to the injuries sustained at the hands of caregiver Michaela Barriball eleven days after being found unconscious at her Te Puna property last November.

The Bay of Plenty woman last week pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, alongside two charges of ill-treatment of a child.

The details of the case are able to be reported for the first time today, with the Crown only now releasing the Summary of Facts detailing the abuse he suffered on a regular basis.

According to those facts, Malachi had been placed in the care of Barriball in June 2021 at the request of his mother. The reasons that led to the care arrangement are suppressed and cannot be reported.

On September 13, while the country was under lockdown restrictions, an "interim" care arrangement was finalised at the Tauranga Family Court, with the child officially being placed in Barriball's care.

The child was placed in Barriball's care, as opposed to other members of the family, who had also sought interim custody.

Barriball, who was unemployed, lived in a rented cabin on a Te Puna section. She was in a volatile relationship with her partner who also lived at the property, the summary of facts states.

Michaela Barriball, pictured here ducking below the camera at a previous court appearance in December. She last week pleaded guilty to the murder of Subecz. Photo / NZME

It didn't take long for the abuse to begin. While Malachi was in her care, Barriball began repeatedly assaulting the child "on a daily basis", slapping him in the head, face, and body.

He would frequently soil himself, which Barriball would respond to by stripping the child naked and locking him outside or in a car.

Barriball would force the child to stand for prolonged periods of time, only being allowed to sit when given permission, and was also deprived of food.

One bout of abuse saw Barriball pick Malachi up by his hair, launching him against a wall, before repeatedly striking him in the face.

Frustrated with the child, Barriball messaged her partner saying she was going to kill him.

One of the most graphic attacks happened when she held him under the water while having a bath. The child pleaded with her to stop, but she forced him back under the water again.

Injuries discovered by daycare staff

It wasn't long until staff at the his daycare noticed significant bruising on him.

According to the facts, Malachi had blunt-force trauma injuries to his head, large swelling and a black eye.

Asked about the injuries, Barriball said the child had "fallen off his bike". When the daycare staff began to attend to the injuries, he told them that his caregiver would be angry if she knew he was receiving first aid treatment.

The abuse continued.

Around 20 days later, Malachi was at home and had soiled himself. Frustrated, Barriball took him into the shower and turned the hot water on - later measured by investigators to be at a temperature of 73C.

Amidst screaming, Barriball forcibly sprayed the child with the scorching showerhead. He suffered severe burns, including a large, deep 13cm blackened injury on his abdomen.

He was then picked up by Barriball and left on a sheet, where he continued to scream in pain.

Messages show that Barriball toyed with the idea of taking the child to the hospital, but decided against it due to fear of prosecution.

Five days after the shower abuse, Barriball took him to a family gathering at a Mt Maunganui restaurant.

Other family members discovered the burns covering the child, but Barriball lied, telling her family that the child had accidentally suffered burns in the shower and had already been seen by a doctor.

Child went trick-or-treating before death

The night of Halloween, Barriball took Malachi and her three nephews trick-or-treating around the Tauranga suburb of Welcome Bay.

The next morning, Barriball woke up in the cabin alongside him. A Family Court hearing to determine the final care arrangements was to be held that day, with Barriball frantically calling property managers that morning in an attempt to find more suitable accommodation.

Being rejected by those she spoke to, she lashed out, inflicting blunt force injuries on the child.

He was then carried unconscious into the house, suffering seizures.

Michaela's sister Sharron Barriball has also pleaded guilty to a single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice after attempting to destroy evidence. Photo / NZME

An ambulance was called. Within hours, Malachi was transferred to Starship Hospital and put into an induced coma. He was suffering from a brain haemorrhage, and substantial bruises across his entire body.

The child weighed just 16kg at the time of his death - the same weight he was two years earlier as a toddler.

Malachi's injuries proved too serious to overcome. He was extubated on November 10 and died two days later.

Barriball was charged with murder, as well as two additional charges of ill-treatment of a child, and a single charge of injuring with intent to injure.

She pleaded guilty to all four charges last week.

Barriball's sister, Sharron Barriball, has also pleaded guilty to a single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, after she attempted to remove items of clothing worn by Malachi during the abuse from the cabin.

Both are set to be sentenced next month.