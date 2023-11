A gas main has been hit in Tauranga with cordons to be set up in the affected area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the incident in central Tauranga about 12.24pm.

Fenz has requested police set up cordons at Devenport Rd, Elizabeth St, The Strand and Wharf St.

Two appliances from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui are at the scene.

The gas company has been alerted, she said.

More to come.