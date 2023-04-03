The Tauranga bus network refresh started in November 2021. Photo / NZME

Public feedback is wanted on proposed changes to the Tauranga bus network.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is consulting on changes to four services, as well as the prospect of introducing a night bus service.

The council is consulting on changes to routes CT, 20, 21, 55. These include routes being shortened, altered or replaced, according to the consultation document.

The council’s transport planning manager, Oliver Haycock, said in a statement the project was the latest stage in a network refresh and proposed to adjust services to meet demand and address challenges experienced by customers.

“An exciting element of our proposal is the new Route 1 service, running the full length of Cameron Rd before heading over the Harbour Bridge to Mount Maunganui.

“This is in response to feedback that we have received previously about better connecting Te Papa peninsula with Mount Maunganui.”

The Tauranga bus network refresh started in November 2021.

The council said it used community feedback to help design and implement direct services from Pāpāmoa to Tauranga CBD and simplify bus routes between Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

This next stage of the refresh focused on improving routes in the west and south of Tauranga including Matua, Ōtūmoetai, the CBD, Greerton, Pyes Pā, The Lakes/Tauriko, Ohauiti and Welcome Bay, the council said.

The regional council was not responsible for bus stops and shelters but any comments related to infrastructure would be passed on to Tauranga City Council for consideration.

Following public consultation, the feedback will be analysed and incorporated into the proposal, the statement said.

The regional council planned to share the updated network design in June 2023 and then begin planning for implementation.

The public consultation is now open for submissions until April 28.

People could find more information, including a consultation booklet, and have a say online via the council’s website, or give feedback in person or by post.

Regional council staff would also be providing information at busy bus stops.