Tauranga Boys' College has issued a public apology over historic sexual harassment of students by a former teacher, after a complaint by one of the victims. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga Boys' College has today publicly apologised for historic sexual harassment by a teacher.

In statement issued to the school community and past students this afternoon, newly appointed Board of Trustees chairperson Nikki Iuli said after a recent investigation into how the school handled complaints of sexual harassment in the 1980s, Tauranga Boys' College has issued a public apology for the historic incidents.

She said the school, which has about 2500 students, acknowledged a recent review of the 1980s investigation, prompted by a complaint from a former student late last year, was insufficient.

"...it was primarily concerned with the process and did not address or acknowledge the impact on the schoolboy victims in the incident, as this was outside the scope of the review."

Iuli said while these were historic allegations and none of the individuals concerned were still involved with the school, and in some cases had died, it was still important the college addressed the issues and made a formal and public apology.

"On behalf of the Tauranga Boys College Board, today I want to acknowledge and apologise for historical cases of sexual propositions to former students by a former staff member.

"Today we have communicated directly to the school community, past and present, to say we are sorry to all former students who suffered abuse while in our care.

"While nothing we do as a school can erase history, we want to do what we can to help those still living and suffering from any long-term effects of past abuses."

Open Justice can reveal the complaint related to a former teacher who propositioned at least four students for bondage in his office.

Tauranga Boys' College Principal Robert Mangan said he was disappointed that the 2022 legal review, commissioned by the Board of Trustees, did not include interviews of the victims within the parameters of the review.

"The college has always accepted the allegations of sexual propositions by a former teacher. The boys who came forward were brave to do so and were believed at the time.

What happened to them was not okay. Parents trust schools to provide safe environments for their children," he said.

After receiving a response from the original complainant on the 2022 review, the board accepted that it should have been broader in scope, Mangan said.

"The board has apologised to the complainant for these shortcomings and for the hurt and damage caused by the original incident in the 1980s."

In response to criticism of the 1980s investigation, Iuli said the actions taken at

the time followed the practices of the time.

"At the time of the incidents of sexual propositions there was an investigation, the police and Department of Education were informed, the appropriate process was followed, no charges were laid, and the teacher involved left the school.

"If the same misconduct was discovered today a very different process would be taken, involving not just NZ Police but also mandatory reporting to the NZ Teachers Council."

She said the school remained committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its students and encouraged anyone with any concerns to contact the principal via email at principal@tbc.school.nz