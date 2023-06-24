Tauranga and Taupō Lotto players strike it lucky

Check your tickets. Photo / Supplied

Twenty-Three lucky Lotto players, including one each from Tauranga and Taupō, will be popping the champagne after each winning $23,939 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $64,250.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North in Havelock North. The winning Second Division tickets in Tauranga and Taupō were sold at Countdown Fraser Cove and Pak’nSave Taupō.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.