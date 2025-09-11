The event gives Year 7 and 8 students and teams the chance to compete against talent from other parts of the country, and from overseas, that they would not normally encounter.

It’s a chance to test their skills after countless hours of training and practice, experience victory and loss at a higher level, build character, meet new people and create memories.

The experience is priceless.

The Aims Games had humble beginnings when it was first held in Tauranga in 2004. Back then, it had 760 competitors representing 17 schools and four sporting codes.

It has grown over the years into Australasia’s biggest junior sporting event. The 2024 games had more athletes than the Paris Olympics that same year.

This year’s games, including an opening ceremony at Mercury Baypark Arena in Mount Maunganui, were held from August 30 to September 5 and had a record 14,000 intermediate-aged athletes from 431 schools competing across 27 sporting codes.

Students this year got the chance to meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Olympic canoeing champion Dame Lisa Carrington and Tauranga Mayor and Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale.

Imagine being a child and getting the chance to meet the PM or a former Olympic champion.

The event is also big business and has a huge economic impact on the Bay of Plenty, with athletes bringing family and supporters with them.

The Bay of Plenty Times last Saturday reported that the economic benefit this year is predicted to exceed last year’s games, which research put at $4.33 million after costs – 26,825 unique attendees, 79,201 visitor nights and $8.78m in spending.

These figures are impressive.

The games also provide a boost for local business owners such as Brian Walker. He’s had his Snowie food truck at Aims Games for about 12 years, selling snow cones and ice cream.

These games, he did 600 servings of ice cream and snow cones in one day.

The Aims Games organisers, with the support of volunteers and sponsors, can be proud of what they have built over the years.

They have introduced more sports, ensured the games are environmentally responsible, and given the Western Bay of Plenty a chance to showcase its venues.

Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty have also done a superb job at hosting it.

Everyone involved has proved it’s a winning formula. Roll on next year’s Games.