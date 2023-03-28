The man remains in a serious condition in Waikato Hospital's high-dependency unit. Photo / NZME

A man remains in serious condition in hospital following a workplace incident in Taupō.

Emergency services were called to JohnBrook Cres workplace around 12.50pm on Tuesday following reports that a person had been injured while working on a truck.

A St John spokesman said a helicopter and two ambulances were sent to the scene and a patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Waikato spokeswoman said today the man remained in a serious condition in their high-dependency unit.

A WorkSafe spokesman said WorkSafe had been notified and was making initial inquiries.

The Serious Crash Unit was also notified.



