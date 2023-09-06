An artist's impression of what the Taupō Town Centre Transformation would look like on Roberts St. This is not the final design for the lights.

The Taupō Town Centre Transformation (TCCT) project will still get a planned $415,000 light display, despite the project running over budget.

The Taupō District Council approved the extra funding, plus a further $62,000 to change the wording on a sign leading into the northern end of Tongariro St.

Feature lighting was the last major element planned for the project. It would consist of poles with cultural design patterning and LED strip lighting, and overhead lighting connecting the network of poles together. It would also provide additional lighting to enhance safety.

Central Government provided $20.6 million for the project in 2020 as part of its so-called “shovel-ready” Covid-19 economic stimulus package. Revised costs estimates and additional features such as the new Ātea space on Roberts St and raised seating, saw the council top up the budget with $4.4m in early 2022.

The lighting was part of that budget but further cost over-runs meant it could not be completed in time for the official opening of the project in March this year.

Landscape architect Fraser Scott said the proposed lighting feature would consist of seven decorative poles, 5.3 metres high by half a metre in diameter, with tensioned wires strung between them. Both the poles and the wires would have lights integrated into them.

“This feature will play a key role in adding to the excitement of this area and help enable activation of this space, but an additional and very important benefit of the lighting is to increase the safety of this area for the public to enjoy,” Scott said.

“The installation of the overhead lighting is also about meeting retailers’ expectations; that after all the disruption caused by the TTCT project, an overhead feature would be installed.

“That feature has been communicated to the businesses as being of such a standard and quality that it will help offset some of the sacrifices the businesses have all made to enable this project to be constructed. In addition, the community have the expectation that the overhead features are being installed to help to slow traffic speeds along Roberts Street,” Scott said.

The council ultimately approved the extra costs at its meeting on August 29, with only councillors Kylie Leonard and Duncan Campbell voting against the extra expense.

“We received $20.6 million shovel ready funding. We didn’t think we would have to top it up. We topped it up by $4.4 million and I just think this is a stretch too far in the current economic climate and in where else we could spend the money,” Leonard said.

Councillor Rachel Shepherd said the lights needed to happen.

“We promised it to the tenants along that way and they have been asking for it so I think that is a yes for me,” Shepherd said.

Councillor Anna Park has been on the TCCT steering committee and said she had to “absolutely endorse” the completion of the project.

Councillor Yvonne Westerman also supported completing the project.

“I would feel quite upset if that didn’t go ahead and i think we need to support the whole concept and finish it off down there,” Westerman said.

Councillor Danny Loughlin said he “wrestled with the costs in the current climate” but also supported completing the project.

The $62,000 for signage would go towards changing the wording on the gantry sign on Tongariro Street approaching the Spa Road roundabout.

It currently points traffic to “Southern suburbs” but that was confusing motorists and would be changed to indicate to drivers that the shortest route to Lake Terrace and the south was to use the Spa Road/Tītīraupenga Street route.

However, the councillors declined a proposal to remove some of the judder bars on Te Heuheu Street so it was a better alternative to Roberts St.

This request came out of an independent review of resultant traffic flows that was carried out by consultancy Gray Matter and was designed to improve traffic flow and safety on Te Heuheu St and encourage people to use that route instead of continuing down Roberts St.

That would have cost $77,000 but was universally unpopular with councillors.

Campbell questioned what the scope of the latest traffic review was.

“I questioned this in 2021. If you are going to remove a section of arterial road you should be giving sufficient consideration to traffic alternatives,” Campbell said.

“The public at large know that the traffic is worse than before in town... I am still advocating for some more worthwhile, substantial measures.”

He described the lights as “a frilly extra” and he wasn’t convinced it was necessary.

Councillors Christine Rankin and Loughlin both wanted to see consideration for the removal of judder bars on Te Heuheu St and other places because they were causing a great deal of pain for people who have had major surgeries or other medical conditions.

Mayor David Trewavas said he would like to see the project completed and return to business as usual for all the businesses that had been affected by several years of major works.

“No more orange cones in town please. Give them a breather,” Trewavas said.

The lighting project was expected to be completed by Labour Weekend.