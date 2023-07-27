Jan Burton was last seen at her Kinloch home on Wednesday morning.

Taupō police have made an urgent appeal for sightings of Jan Burton, who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

Last night police and Land Search and Rescue (LandSar) volunteers searched for the 51-year-old Kinloch resident with the aid of the Police Eagle helicopter.

The search continued today with the help of search dogs, police said.

Burton’s family were increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen at her Kinloch home at 7am yesterday. She was reported missing at 10.30am.

It was not known what she was wearing, but she is described as having a very thin build.

Police have confirmed Burton previously went missing in 2021.

On that occasion, Burton was reported missing after 4pm on December 29. Items of her clothing were located on Kinloch Beach, near the boat ramp on Kinloch Esplanade. She was found alive and well the next morning.

Anyone with information that could assist search efforts is asked to contact police on 105, referencing event number P055454939.



