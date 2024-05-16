Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police are speaking with an individual after reports of a person with a firearm on Acacia Bay Rd in Taupō.

Police said they have verified no firearm was involved.

Cordons are being stood down and the lockdown lifted in the Acacia Bay area.

A nearby school had previously been asked to lock down as a precaution, police said in an earlier statement.

Cordons were initially blocking the road at Acacia Bay Rd and Norman Smith St.

Police would like to thank the community for responding to their instructions and for their patience and understanding while the situation was resolved.