Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Taupō marina blaze: Fire guts pair of motorboats

Quick Read

Two motorboats were practically destroyed by fire in Taupō marina on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A pair of motorboats have been burned to a cinder in Taupō's marina today, streaming black smoke across the Waikato town.

Witness Dawn Duncum was at a friend's place near the Redoubt Rd marina when they noticed plumes of smoke around 5pm.

The fire broke out around 5pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied
The fire broke out around 5pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Read More

Duncum said it looked like the blaze had started in a smaller boat before spreading to a larger neighbouring one.

Smoke from the boat blaze could be seen across Taupō. Photo / Supplied
Smoke from the boat blaze could be seen across Taupō. Photo / Supplied

"Hopefully they're all insured."

The scene at Taupo marina around 5pm January 9, 2020. Fire crews were seen shortly after. Photo supplied
The scene at Taupo marina around 5pm January 9, 2020. Fire crews were seen shortly after. Photo supplied

Duncum said she could see Fire and Emergency crews at the scene.

Fire and Emergency have been contacted for comment.

The fire spread quickly to the neighbouring boat. Photo / Supplied
The fire spread quickly to the neighbouring boat. Photo / Supplied