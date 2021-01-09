Taupō marina blaze: Fire guts pair of motorboats

Two motorboats were practically destroyed by fire in Taupō marina on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A pair of motorboats have been burned to a cinder in Taupō's marina today, streaming black smoke across the Waikato town.

Witness Dawn Duncum was at a friend's place near the Redoubt Rd marina when they noticed plumes of smoke around 5pm.

The fire broke out around 5pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Duncum said it looked like the blaze had started in a smaller boat before spreading to a larger neighbouring one.

Smoke from the boat blaze could be seen across Taupō. Photo / Supplied

"Hopefully they're all insured."

The scene at Taupo marina around 5pm January 9, 2020. Fire crews were seen shortly after. Photo supplied

Duncum said she could see Fire and Emergency crews at the scene.

Fire and Emergency have been contacted for comment.