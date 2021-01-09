Taupō marina blaze: Fire guts pair of motorboats

A pair of motorboats have been burned to a cinder in Taupō's marina today, streaming black smoke across the Waikato town.
Witness Dawn Duncum was at a friend's place near the Redoubt Rd marina when they noticed plumes of smoke around 5pm.
Duncum said it looked like the blaze had started in a smaller boat before spreading to a larger neighbouring one.
"Hopefully they're all insured."
Duncum said she could see Fire and Emergency crews at the scene.
Fire and Emergency have been contacted for comment.