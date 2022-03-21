Details of a violent brawl that resulted in a man's death have been revealed. Photo / NZME

Details of a violent brawl that resulted in a man's death have been revealed. Photo / NZME

A man died of extreme blood loss after a violent brawl between two flatmates involving a hammer, a barstool, and multiple stabbings.

William James Henare Capper, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the High Court at Rotorua on Friday, days before he was scheduled to go to trial on a murder charge.

His victim, George Christopher Cross, died as a result of injuries in April last year, after an altercation between the two flatmates and an associate that turned violent.

According to the summary of facts, both Cross and Capper, alongside two other associates, were at a Taupō address on the evening of April 1, 2021.

Having spent the night drinking, a fight broke out between Cross and one of the associates around 11pm. The reasons for the altercation aren't clear.

Cross lashed out at the man, striking him in the jaw four times. A grapple-fight then ensued, with both men attempting to grasp each other, before ending up on the kitchen floor.

The associate managed to free himself from Cross' grasp and picked up a bar stool, before smashing the chair against Cross.

Capper, who had so far not been involved in the altercation, then picked up a hammer and struck Cross twice. The strike was so forceful it dislodged the head of the hammer, which went flying into the kitchen.

The associate then attempted to pin Cross to the floor, telling him to calm down, the summary of facts says.

Unbeknown to the associate, Capper appeared from the breakfast bar clutching a knife, walking towards Cross.

He began striking Cross in the right leg with the knife, amid crying and screaming.

Cross suffered four sharp-force injuries to his right thigh, and one to his right leg. One of the wounds was 12cm deep, while others ranged in depth from 10.5cm to 6cm.

As a result of the stab wounds, a number of arteries were severed, and Cross quickly died of extreme blood loss.

While there were a number of other injuries identified, authorities could not confidently determine the source of those injuries.

Cross is set to appear for sentencing on June 1.