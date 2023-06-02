Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Taupō: Man arrested and charged after alleged firearms incident

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Police have arrested a man after an alleged firearms incident in Taupō. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have arrested a man after an alleged firearms incident in Taupō. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been arrested after an alleged firearms incident in Taupō on Thursday evening.

Taupō area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said police received a report of a firearm being discharged in the carpark of a Four Square on Rifle Range Rd about 8pm.

No one was injured.

Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man, thanks to help from the public and extensive inquiries, Yardley said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The man was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow on charges of possession and discharging a firearm.


Latest from New Zealand