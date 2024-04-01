(Left to right) Stuart Falconer, Linda Falconer and Laurajane Mildon-Clews all volunteer their time on the Taupō Lions train.

She’s 41-years-old, but nobody would guess, thanks to the amount of work she’s had done in recent years.

Moreover, she’s hard at work every public and school holiday, giving kids something to look forward to and parents a chance for a quick break.

She is, of course, Taupō's iconic Lions train.

The miniature train has been a fixture on Tongariro Domain in the town’s CBD since 1982, and has carried a staggering one million visitors in that time.

She has carried tourists from China and the United States, as well as locals, many of whom come back year after year to take the gentle loop around the park, usually at the insistence of the smaller members of the family.

The train is staffed and managed by the town’s two Lions Clubs, the Lakeland Lions and the Pakeke Lions, and they also dress up and decorate the carriages for special occasions like St Patrick’s Day and Halloween.

Alongside the volunteer hours put into driving the train and collecting the $2 ride fee, there’s always plenty of work to be done on the mechanical side of things.

Like any vehicle, the Lions Train needs regular maintenance and servicing to keep it rolling safely along.

Enter engineering super-duo Laurajane Mildon-Clews and Stuart Falconer. Both have careers in engineering, looking after machines somewhat larger than the Lions train.

Falconer oversaw the transportation of oversized loads across the country, including the enormous machinery used at the Motonui Synthetic Fuels Plant, followed by a stint operating a cherry picker that telescoped to 38-metres-high.

Mildon-Clews is a triple graduate in marine engineering and spent much of her life aboard a Very Large Crude Carrier, as its chief engineer tasked with keeping several hundred thousand tons of oil floating on the sea rather than in it.

She has also captained leisure boats and even planes including the Taupō float plane.

Laurajane Mildon-Clews is also one of the Lions train's drivers.

In other words, passengers on the miniature train are in safe hands.

The pair - Mildon-Clews is a member of the Pakeke Lions and Falconer is a Lakeland Lion along with his wife Linda - provide the maintenance, as well as most tools and parts, for free.

The trio first became friends when Mildon-Clews joined the Lakeland Lions after returning to New Zealand following a stint overseas, before moving onto the Pakeke Lions.

The two engineers work well together to keep the train running, Mildon-Clews said.

“We sort of balance up pretty good because what I don’t know, Stuart does and what he doesn’t, I do, so it works out.”

“And then what equipment I haven’t got, you can guarantee it’ll be among his rabbit warren.”

There’s always something to be done on the train, Falconer said.

“We’ve got the guide wheels ... they wear and we’ve got to replace those and of course you get punctures, [then] there’s the servicing the engine every 250 hours.”

Mildon-Clews and the Falconers also drive the train during weekends and school holidays, which was great fun, Linda said.

“For the drivers, the operation of the train itself is really easy.

“The most difficult part of learning to drive the train is the fact that there is no steering wheel, so you’re there going ‘What do I do with my hands?’ once you get used to that, it’s easy - you just wave!”

The tools, parts and labour hours they spend on the train could add up to a hefty bill if they had to look elsewhere to get the work done, which would likely mean the popular ride could not continue to run.

Luckily, joy is the only payment they need, Mildon-Clews said.

“My payment for helping keep that train going is when you go down and you see people with a happy smile on their face and kids [who are] happy, and that to me is where it’s worth it.”

Although, she admits that she also enjoys working alongside her friends.

“Stuart, he has people on something terrible and it’s just his nature, he comes out with these wisecracks and it’s corny as hell at times but they make you laugh and it’s fun.”





