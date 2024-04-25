This year's Lake Taupō Hospice fundraiser builds on previous Creative Catwalk events, where designers put their upcycling skills to the test.

This year's Lake Taupō Hospice fundraiser builds on previous Creative Catwalk events, where designers put their upcycling skills to the test.

Lake Taupō Hospice has announced a new fundraising event for this year that promises all the fun of the fair.

The Creative Carnival blends a catwalk fashion show and an art gallery experience to give people of all ages a chance to get involved, enter their art into a competition and raise funds for Taupō's palliative care service.

The fashion element will be familiar to many in Taupō because the hospice has held its creative catwalk event before.

This year, the idea expands even further by inviting participants to think outside the box with materials and concepts.

There would be four categories with a circus theme for each, Lake Taupō Hospice community relations and sponsorship manager Jules Harvey said.

“For primary and intermediate-age students, [the category] is called Runway Ringmaster, so we’re getting kids to transform or create a jacket and hat in any form.

“That doesn’t have to be sewing; they could get an old jacket of Granddad’s and paint it, they could put bottle tops on it or staple feathers to it,” Harvey said.

“Then, the high school-age category is called Funhouse Fantasy, which will involve creating their interpretation of a funhouse and we want them to be quirky and creative.

“It can be a strongman or a magician, or an aerial artist — just something fun using unconventional materials.”

There will also be two open-age categories, with the first appropriately named Supermarket Circus Chic as it is sponsored by Pak’nSave using product packaging provided by Foodstuffs’ own brand as materials.

The second is Carnival Couture, which is for extravagant and fun wearable art creations made with sustainability and upcycling in mind — all with a circus theme, of course.

The fundraiser also has a visual arts component this year, with children and adults alike encouraged to submit art from all disciplines for an arcade of artistry.

In the arts section, there are categories for primary and intermediate students, who are encouraged to paint their interpretation of a clown on canvases provided to schools, as well as a high school-age section for students to share their take on a vintage circus or sideshow act poster.

The open category is artist extravaganza, where artists of all ages are encouraged to create a carnival-themed artwork in any medium.

The new-look event would give everyone an opportunity to do something fun and raise awareness for a great cause, Harvey said.

“We wanted to make the event more accessible to everybody.

“Our big thing is to try and engage and create awareness in the youth and creative communities.

“We also feel it gives the creative community a chance to think up fun and imaginative things.”

The catwalk and visual arts sections will meet at an event at the Great Lake Centre on August 31, with the artworks on display in the foyer from August 30.

The event will be emceed by writer, illustrator and wearable fashion expert Fifi Coulston, who will also judge the artwork and fashion competitions and award prizes to the winners.

Entries for the Creative Carnival will open soon. For more information, go to laketaupohospice.co.nz/creativecarnival.

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.