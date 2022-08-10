The operation is ongoing and police have not ruled-out further arrests.

The operation is ongoing and police have not ruled-out further arrests.

Seven people have been arrested after police seized firearms, drugs and cash in the Taupō and Hawke's Bay areas today.

The search warrants resulted from a two-month investigation focusing on the recruitment of legitimate firearms licence holders to purchase firearms on behalf of known criminal entities, either directly or indirectly, a police media statement said.

Those arrested will face charges of unlawfully supplying firearms, participating in an organised criminal group, attempting to pervert the course of justice, supplying methamphetamine and cultivating cannabis.

The operation is ongoing and police have not ruled out further arrests.

This operation is part of the New Zealand Police strategy to address gun violence in New Zealand's communities.

The National Organised Crime Group have been working proactively with licensed firearms dealers, examining records to identify potential diversion and those persons within the licensed firearms community who are diverting firearms into the hands of criminals, particularly gangs.

The recently established Firearms Investigation Team within police has been established to focus on this type of criminal diversion, working alongside industry partners.

This work is tackling the illicit firearms market by targeting the small pool of people offending and holding them to account, following on from Operation Tauwhiro.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said: "This type of offending undermines the wellbeing of our communities by creating significant social harm."

"We have a commitment to disrupting and dismantling networks identified and will continue to target those who illegally accumulate assets and wealth through the sale and supply of illegal drugs and firearms.

"No responsible firearms owner wants to see firearms in the hands of criminals".