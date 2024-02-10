Taupō's Monica Spencer and horse Artist are making a splash in the US scene, in hopes of Paris 2024 selection.

Taupō's Monica Spencer and horse Artist are making a splash in the US scene, in hopes of Paris 2024 selection.

Taupō's Monica Spencer has made a transatlantic move in hopes of making the New Zealand equestrian eventing team at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Spencer, with husband Andrew and 2-year-old son Gus, made the leap this month to Florida, where her top horse Artist was already waiting for her.

Three more horses are set to follow them shortly: Aviator, owned by the couple; Marvel, co-owned with breeders Sandra and Dave Ray; and Valkyrie, co-owned with Ken Quigley.

Spencer had faith in the horses she’d selected to take with her.

“Some may think I am mad taking three two-star horses up there with me, but I am covering my bases.

“I think all of these horses have Olympic potential.

“This is the big move – sink or swim.”

The horses will enjoy some company on their flight, travelling with fellow eventer Matthew Grayling’s horse Trudeau, plus mounts for showjumpers Maurice Beatson and Brooke Edgecombe.

Spencer’s sights are set on the Kentucky 5*, a prominent three-day equestrian event in April, where she hopes a podium finish will stand her in good stead for selection into the New Zealand team for Paris 2024.

She and Artist have good form at similar events, taking seventh place at the 5* in Maryland last year and fourth place in the CCI4*-S cross-country warmup event in Pennsylvania.

However, even Paris isn’t the final goal, as Spencer plans to stay in the US until the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

She’s even crunched the numbers for her horse.

“Artist will only be 16 then, too, so may be a contender as well.”

Although it represented a huge change from Taupō, where the family have let out their home while they’re away, they have found the US very welcoming, Spencer said.

“There’s a real hype around eventing there and they have two [five-star events] now, so that’s cool.

“The climate suits me and I see it as a good place to build a business and prepare for pinnacle events.

“It is certainly close enough to Europe, with US riders having made it pretty easy to shoot over and do the big ones.

“There is a lot of opportunity in the US and that excites me,” she said.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



