The Taupō Embroiderers' Guild banner celebrates what visitors and locals alike love about the town.

A group of Taupō creatives are celebrating their 40th anniversary.

The Taupō Embroiderers’ Guild was first formed in what was then Huka Village, by a group of enthusiastic stitchers.

Initially as part of the Society of Arts, meetings progressed from members’ homes to St Patrick’s Church Hall when numbers got too high, and then in 1996 a move was made to their current venue of the Vintage Car Club rooms in A C Baths Ave.

Guild president Ann Reeves said the club had been home to many embroiderers over the years and had even gone on to spawn other groups.

“Many Taupō ladies have belonged to the group over these years, with membership sitting at over 100 at one stage and holding two sessions a week, including many keen on patchwork and quilting who were able to form their own group eventually.”