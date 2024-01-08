One of the cars involved in the crash was travelling in a line of several vehicles, police say. Photo / NZME

One of the cars involved in the crash was travelling in a line of several vehicles, police say. Photo / NZME

Police investigating a crash that killed two people near Taupō want to hear from motorists in the area where the collision occurred.

The crash happened at about 4.10pm on January 5, when two vehicles collided on Broadlands Road.

Two people died at the scene and another person was critically injured.

“Our enquiries have shown that one of the cars involved in the crash was travelling in a line of several vehicles,” Taupō road policing manager Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson said.

“The drivers or occupants of those vehicles may not have been aware of the collision but may have crucial information that could assist Police.

“So far we have spoken with the occupant of one of the vehicles and would like to hear from the others in the line of traffic, or anyone who was travelling on Broadlands Road, near White Road and the PermaPine timber mill, about this time.”

For drivers unfamiliar with the area, Senior Sergeant Henderson said it had a number of distinctive signs for Landcorp and Wairakei Estate on the roadside.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz – clicking ‘Update Report’.









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



