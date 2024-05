Police were called about 1.55pm.

6 May, 2024 02:21 AM Quick Read

Police were called about 1.55pm.

A trailer has flipped and is blocking State Highway 1 near Taupō.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash about 1.55pm.

“The crash is blocking both lanes near the north end of the Waikato River bridge on the Taupō Aterial road.

“No injuries have been reported,” the spokesman said.

A tow truck has been called.

Google Maps live traffic reporting is showing traffic is highly congested in the area.