Police were called to an address on Tamamutu St around 12.30am. Photo / 123rf

Police are investigating a burglary at a commercial premises in Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to an address on Tamamutu St around 12.30am after reports three people had broken into the premises.

“The offenders took cash before fleeing the scene in a vehicle,” the spokeswoman said.

“Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate those responsible.”