Taupō's Monday Walkers sought shelter from the rain in the bush at Whakamaru.

Taupō's Monday Walkers sought shelter from the rain in the bush at Whakamaru.

Monday Walkers

Oh, the vagaries of our weather. An early warning of heavy rain and high winds meant some head scratching and quick programme rescheduling to find a walk least exposed to these conditions.

The Whakamaru Trail is a section of the Waikato River Trails and a great and safe option for cyclists and walkers alike.

As so often happens, we started with an interesting, unplanned detour. A short walk down the road and concrete steps led us to a platform overlooking the Whakamaru Dam; an imposing and rather utilitarian structure that was constructed between 1949 and 1956.

Already damp, we started on the trail proper. The first segment towards the Lake Whakamaru camping reserve is very open.

On the opposing bank is the water ski club pontoon, memorable as a filming site for Yogi Bear.

Finally, we were in the shelter of the regenerating native bush and the odd gnarly old man pine.

Through gaps in the vegetation, we could see the wide expanse of the Waikato River rolling peacefully on.

Where the riverbank was too narrow for a walk/cycleway, the trail continued along fenced-off sections beside the highway.

We climbed up to the track to the Ongaroto Bluffs and gazed out across the misty water, before making the vertiginous descent down five flights of wooden steps to rejoin the road track.

When walking there is always something to see, if you take the time to look.

We spotted a decaying tree that had fallen onto the water’s edge and was decorated with rows of hakeke.

These velvety, rubbery wood ears fungi were once exported to China and were also eaten by Māori in lean times.

Later, we were entertained by a large flock of pīwakawaka flitting above our heads as we sat in our makeshift cafe under the trees.

We were even more surprised when one walker disturbed the leaf litter to rest her cup of tea and found a cluster of earthstars hidden underneath.

Perhaps not as surprised as the walker who touched the inner puffball of one of these earth stars and was squirted with its spores.

These lovely fungi have an outer layer that splits so it looks like a star, hence the common name.

With the rain and wind showing no signs of abating, we decided to make a hasty retreat to the vans.

We arrived back at Whakamaru very wet and a little chilled, but very pleased to have spent an active day in our great outdoors.

Next week, autumn weather permitting, we will be walking in the sunshine. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com.





Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we began from the carpark behind the Great Lake Centre and headed off along towards the control gate bridge.

The IronMan finish area was already in place on the domain with kiosks, tents and the arch marking the end of this paramount feat of endurance.

A quick survey was taken to see if anyone at any time in their lives could have completed any one of the three sections (swimming, cycling, running) of this event.

It turned out that quite a few had achieved such things in the past. I suppose that is why so many people turn up for our Wednesday walks, although most of us could never at any time have managed an IronMan leg and would have to be recorded as Aluminium Men at best.

The flow under the control gate bridge was quite rapid: 9.30 am on a weekday morning is one of the times of peak demand on the power system, so all the dams would be in full operation.

There has long been concern about the health of the river being inevitably affected by the dams, which reduce the health-giving effect of churning over the rapids.

One solution would be to pull the dams out, but of course, this would lead to power shortages. It remains a difficult compromise.

We moved westward up the hill into Nukuhau, which began as a Māori settlement dating back to a time before the town of Taupō was founded.

It was the home of the late-19th-century chief Poihipi.

We travelled around the outside of a complete circuit of modern Nukuhau, which has become quite a long trek.

A very pleasant stroll on a sun-filled late summer day.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.