Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down

The loss of Taupō's cinema gets a thumbs-down from one reader this week.

Thumbs up

New Zealand 4x3 Journeys, an organisation that takes amputees and mobility-hindered folk into the backlots of New Zealand by collaborating with 4x4 clubs, would like to give a thumbs-up to Mobil Fuel NZ for supporting the drivers, Umen at SignLAB Taupō for creating the badges of honour, Shivi at Bakers, Delight Taupō for the yummy rolls and treats, Lakeside Meats for the tasty sausages, Norm and Jessica at Leverage Training for the amazing banquet, Taupō Four Wheel Drive Club for their support and skillful drivers, King Country Four Wheel Drive Club for the drivers that also gave time and Anton Romirer for creating this organisation.

Thumbs up to council staff for mowing our Brentwood Reserve and gully - it’s quite challenging, and you do a great job!

Thumbs up to the wonderful new children’s playground on Lakewood Drive. It’s lovely to see it being so well-used.

My grateful thanks to the helpful security guard, Ray, and to Jessie, who searched trollies at Pak’nSave on February 1 for my mislaid keys. Also to the kind customer service ladies; you are all stars.

Thumbs up to Taupō Hospital. I had occasion to spend overnight in Taupō Hospital recently, which started with a visit from St John’s Taupō ambulance, then a trip to Taupō Hospital for an overnight stay and home by the Taupō shuttle. All services were excellent. I have recently had friends from Wellington and Auckland who have had overnight emergency stays in our hospital and they independently informed me that their stay had been better by far than where they had come from. Thank you Taupō Hospital, St. John and the Taupo shuttle for such wonderful service, we are very lucky to have you.

Thanks to the kind woman who helped me lift heavy bags of compost onto my trolley on Saturday at the Warehouse.

Giant thumbs up to Mainstreet Pharmacy Taupō, from a happy local girl. You guys have successfully navigated through disruption, the store, staff, service and products including prices and sale specials are 100 per cent on point. Love the effort you have put in for us locals- Taupō’s No.1. Chemist!

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to the large local electrical company for recently significantly overcharging on labour costs. It is such a shame they refused to rectify the invoice appropriately, considering the customer can [look] on their home security cameras to prove the exact time the tradesman had well and truly left! Hope they don’t make ripping locals off a regular practice.

Thumbs down to the loss of our cinema, which is such a valuable asset. They are so busy building and providing for tourists that the ratepayers are forgotten. This amenity is essential for young and older communities. Enough of the pretty things for the visitors - think about ratepayers and locals for a change. I say find the premises. We only need room for a couple of small theatres.

