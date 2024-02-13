Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down

Taupō and Tūrangi residents gave thumbs up to several local businesses this week, including the Starlight Cinema owners.

Thumbs up

To Te Korowai Roopu Tautoko Inc for all your past and current support of our clients. We appreciate all that you do in the community, thank you from the team at Family and Financial Solutions Trust.

To the cost-of-living crisis providing the impetus I needed to drag me out of my unconstrained millennial spending habits. Memories of smashed avo and turmeric lattes being affordable treats have faded into a hazy past.

To the current cinema owners for getting involved with the entertainment business knowing the possible outcome. Taupō residents and visitors - let’s all try and help them find new premises and keep the movies going.

To Taupō District Council for installing the speed bump/crossing over Wharewaka Road. As a resident of the village, with limited mobility and using a walking aid, I find that drivers now courteously stop at the crossing and allow me to cross in comparative safety. Residents living on the road state they appreciate the reduction of traffic speed due to the speed bump.

To Taupō District Council for the huge project undertaken around Wharewaka Rd outside Summerset Retirement Village, over the past four years. The new footpath, the bus shelter, and the crossing/speed hump all contribute to the safety and well-being of the village and other residents in the vicinity.

To the Airport Authority for putting up an information panel describing the Barry Bricknell pottery mural. What about descriptive panels of explanation for the large rock and the two trees?

To my amazing husband, who last month spotted and put out a small roadside fire on State Highway 5 in the Reporoa area, avoiding potential disaster as it was a hot and windy day and could’ve easily got out of control.

To all those people who rushed to make sure I was all right when I fell off my bike as I was mounting the kerb to ride on the Great Lake Walk. I got straight back on my bike and in hindsight wish I had taken more time to thank you all. Thank you.

Thumbs down

To the proprietor of a local postal shop who ignored me, not just once but twice when I was struggling with overseas mail at Christmas. His customer service was non-existent - I will never return!

To Taupō District Council for misuse of our rates money. The ‘speed hump’ on Wharewaka Rd fails to improve the safety of people who want to cross the road like a pedestrian crossing would.

To the length of time it took us to go through the roadworks at Waitahanui on Friday afternoon- two hours! The queue coming from the south must have been massive behind us. There seemed to be regular little lots of cars going south but our north queue hardly moved.

We should be grateful that two out of 10 of the Taupō drainage gullies (Titoki and Harvey Street) have had a trim of the overgrown blackberry, buddleia, cotoneaster, ivy, etc. If we are lucky it might last two weeks. A worse case of neglect is the popular Huka Falls track; what an embarrassment to Taupō's citizens.

