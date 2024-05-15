Friendly Kinloch school bus driver Ray gets a thumbs up this week.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to Number One Shoes - they recycle all their shoe boxes and are very generous at giving them out to needy customers.

Thumbs up to Jeff and Shona from Wright Man Furniture Removers. They took some furniture to Ohakune for me and wouldn’t accept payment for the delivery of another article they returned to me. What a lovely, obliging couple. I would highly recommend their services to anyone wanting to move goods anywhere.

Thumbs up to the road cyclist who stopped when he saw a youth throw a plastic drink bottle into the lake near Two Mile Bay Sailing Club and within sight of the bin! The cyclist ensured that the youth went and picked up the bottle and placed it in the bin. Good on ya mate.

Thumbs up to Ray the Kinloch route school bus driver. Believe it or not, the teenagers admire your double clutch driving, take note that you watch for the regulars and always have a positive friendly ‘hello’ for them. They appreciate you as a driver.

Thumbs up to the Taupō District Council for making a good start on removing the blackberry and invasive vines from the Harvey St gully.

Thank you so much to Dean of Homestead Heating for your prompt and efficient servicing of my elderly father’s pellet fire. Your kindness is much appreciated.

A big thank you to the kind young lady who paid for my elderly father’s groceries in Pak’nSave recently when he was having problems with his card.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to the people who are distributing incorrect and misleading information regarding the safety and benefits of fluoride in drinking water. The ‘research’ they refer to has been discredited in peer reviews and the sets of societal trends in their graphs do not prove any cause and effect between fluoridation of drinking water and other trends in our society. Their information is very dishonest and misleading! Fluoride in our drinking water helps prevent tooth decay and is safe.

Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz, message Taupō & Tūrangi Herald on Facebook or drop into our office, upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō. Messages may be edited or abridged. Thumbs down that refer to easily identifiable people, businesses or private groups won’t be published.