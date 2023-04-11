Kainga Ora is building 10 new community houses in Tūrangi, including these five in Te Wharekaihua Grove. Image / Supplied

Tūrangi is to get its first new state houses in more than 40 years, while six new houses in Taupō are set to take some of the pressure off emergency accommodation motels.

Work would start this week on 10 new homes in Tūrangi, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom single and double-storey homes being built.

Five homes are being built at 3-5 Parekarangi Grove, and five at 4-6 Te Wharekaihua Grove.

Kainga Ora confirmed the 10 homes would replace four older homes, and will feature double glazing, carpets and curtains, an easy-to-maintain and fenced private section, and off-street parking.

Kāinga Ora-Homes and Communities has contracted build partner Devon Homes for the homes, and they were expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

Darren Toy, Bay of Plenty regional director for Kāinga Ora, said it was exciting to see work starting.

“I’m very pleased to see work starting on these much-needed, warm, dry homes for whānau in Tūrangi, particularly as the last time new state homes were built here was 42 years ago.

“By making better use of our existing land, we have been able to replace four old houses with 10 modern homes, which will be warmer, drier and more energy-efficient than ever.

“These new homes will help meet the demand from a range of people, including whānau who are most in need of a place to call home, as part of their wider community.”

In Taupō, six new public homes are close to completion, with three two-bedroom homes at Scannell Strdue for completion next month, and three two-bedroom homes in Hinekura Ave expected to be finished in the middle of the year.

Kāinga Ora has 142 homes in Taupō and 28 in Tūrangi.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas welcomed news of the new community housing to take pressure off people in emergency accommodation.

“We welcome the start of it but certainly would like to progress this to get people out of motels, for sure. If that’s alleviating people out of motels, that has got to be a good thing.”



