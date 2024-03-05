It has been a busy week for Taupō and Tūrangi golfers. Photo / 123RF

Saturday Women’s Golf

Most will remember breaking 100 for the first time. Marie Steer, in accumulating 98 off the stick and scoring two pars and seven bogeys, will no doubt be biting at the bit to get out on Tauhara again!

Saturday women had the choice of playing in Stablefords or the first round of the Nancy McCormick Foursomes.

Nancy McCormick, who served as secretary of the NZLGU from 1932 to 1952, is memorialised each year in this competition.

Midweek women played their first round last Tuesday. Carmel Hopkins and Yvonne Raureti-Carson, netting 72, will play the second round the following weekend.

In the Stableford competition, Lynette Mortleman at 42 and Mary Watts and Marie Steer at 41 were first, second and third respectively.

It would be somewhat remiss if, at 38 Stablefords, Charlene Wilson and Casey Bainbridge were not mentioned. Miharo koutou!

For all competitors, Saturday proved the best of golfing conditions as they enjoyed the warmth of a gentle breeze and the excitement of the Ironman vibe as the cyclists sprinted abreast of the fourth fairway.





Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

The rain stayed away for the Hidden Partners nett game on February 27.

Joe Rapana and Tom Rihia won with a score of 65.

The next closest were John Marshall and Kathy Doyle on 80, on a countback from Tim Whakatihi and Dennis Butterworth.

March 12 will be a par round.





Taupō Tuesday Ladies’ golf

Tuesday 27 cleared to a hot and muggy day.

A total of 29 ladies turned out to play in two different competitions: the Nancy McCormack Foursomes round 1 and a nett competition.

The first saw teams of two playing alternative shots from tee to green.

In first place were Suzi Blank and Fran Svenson nett 71, and in second place were Lynne Bowden and Chris Thompson with a nett 72 on countback from Beryl Patterson and Jackie Broughton.

The nett competition winner was Tracy Hansard, 69. Wynne Murdoch was second with 71.

The raffle, for a golf umbrella sponsored by Bayleys Real Estate, was won by Colleen Wade.





Taupō Golf Vet Women

A good day for golf on February 29. It was a bit windy at times, but mostly a warm and sunny day.

Thirty-one players, divided into eight teams, played a 3, 4, and 5 scoring game.

Two teams collected the winnings.

First were Slick Chicks (indeed) with 125 points (Liz Campbell, Rebecca Anderson, Judy Nairn and Cheryl Hughes), and second was Jackie’s Mob with 120 points (Jackie Broughton, Wynn Murdoch, Lyn Edwards and Andrea Deadman).

Beryl Paterson got nearest the pin on the 16th for the Baku/Vine voucher and Jackie Broughton got the Liquorland voucher for nearest the pin on the 17th.

Dot Hare sank the longest putt for the Tremain Real Estate voucher.

Many thanks again to our generous sponsors.

The raffle was won by Dawn Godinagh and Andrea Deadman.

There were lots of twos, all getting a ball each: Jackie Broughton, Beryl Paterson, Anna Reece, Lyn Bowden, Anna Brabyn and Dawn Godinagh.





