Taupō's Monday Walkers tackled the Mt Tihia tramp.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we paid one of our regular visits to the Taupō Botanical Gardens (Waipahihi Botanical Reserve).

This was perfect for a bright sunny morning, as we were for the most part under shade - and what shade!

These gardens are always amazing, no matter what time of year they are visited.

There are many people who live in Taupō and have never paid them a visit. This is a shame as they are missing out on a wonderful experience.

Now that we are in late summer, the colours of the reserve are darkening. What began as a fresh yellowy green has become a deep, rich colour.

The bush is thicker and more filled out than ever. Perhaps the greatest delight is the way the sun filters through to highlight certain branches and fronds.

These lighting effects are incredibly beautiful.

We moved through the gardens for nearly two hours and never went down the same track twice, a testament to the scale of what has been achieved.

It is on a hillside and therefore does provide a reasonable workout as well as aesthetic delights.

One area that is always stunning is on the left near the entrance where the ground is taken up by native trees and ferns.

The atmosphere is almost primeval and just magic.

Sixty years ago, all this was just another field, like the ones all around the town. What a legacy the volunteers who created this reserve have left us.

It is not only a present wonder but also a vision of the way much of New Zealand looked a thousand years ago.

A brilliant walk on a brilliant day. Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Monday Walkers

We had hoped to begin this report with “well, we finally made it” or something pithy like Sir Edmund Hillary’s “we knocked the bastard off”, but alas, it was not to be.

Grey clouds clustered in the sky and mist obscured the top of Mount Tihia as we disembarked from the vans.

The forecast light, late afternoon showers made a premature appearance and meant hasty adjustments and the addition of waterproof clothing before we set off.

The entrance to the track we planned to take is well-hidden and screened by bush.

The track is almost immediately and steadily up.

Native trees sieved the raindrops, but rattle the branches of these or the tree ferns when pulling yourself up the steep slopes and you had an unwanted shower.

Large, old, fallen logs had been hewed into makeshift stiles, but more recent windfall had to be scrambled over.

Along the route, we were scolded by kākā, screeched at by koekoeā and swooped over by kererū.

The dampness heightened and brightened the fronds of soft kidney ferns and their taller relatives, the hard ferns.

Further up the route, beech trees seemed to predominate. There were deep, slippery, gutted areas which slowed progress as each walker was given enough space to negotiate them safely to avoid the human falling domino effect.

Perched above the bush line on the first rocky outcrop, there were views across Lake Taupō and Tūrangi township.

Unfortunately, there were also views of a cloud-veiled summit.

We had planned to continue through the head-high scrub to a further outcrop with wonderful views of Lake Rotopounamu and the mountains of Tongariro National Park and follow an alternate route down Mount Tihia.

Reluctantly, the group decided to leave summiting for a clear day and descend on our original route.

Mt Tihia has become a nemesis to our group, as previous plans to climb to the summit have been thwarted by circumstance and weather but rest assured, we will be back!

Once down and with plenty of daylight and energy remaining, most decided to walk part of the alternate route from the roadside end.

The entrance is shrouded in bush and ferns and the track crosses a tiny stream before leading up and over the Tunnel Track.

A careful watch must be kept for track markers as again, windfall hides some of the defined route.

Next week, we have an entrée of a gentle walk around a lake before a dessert of another, but less taxing climb. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

February 13 was sunny with a slight breeze. The conditions were perfect for the 32 ladies who turned out to compete for the first net round and player of the month and the results were impressive.

The winner and player of the month was Judy Daniell with a net 65, followed closely by Lynne Bowden and Sharon Wiggins, both on net 67.

Michelle Wedekind achieved a net 68. Suzi Blank, Marie Clayton, Anna Brabyn, and Carol Taylor all finished on net 69 and Liz Campbell scored 70.

Tūrangi Golf

It was a lovely morning for a par round on February 13.

Cathie Braun led the field on +4 followed by Robyn Chamberlain on +3 and Alistair Baldwin had a +3 on a countback from Ian Millward.

Kevin Giles had +1 on a countback from Lance Patterson and Gail Rihia was all square on a countback from Richard Vlaar.

A pairs combined net will be the competition for February 27.

Taupō Golf Vet Women

Twenty women played in the Stableford competition on the Tauhara course on February 15.

The weather was great, but it might have been too hot for some as not so many were out there on the day.

Again, there were some really good scores.

In first place with 42 was Carolyn Taylor and in second with 39 was Carmel Hopkins, on countback from Gail Searl in third.

In fourth place with 38 was Beryl Hopkins on countback from Viv Nyssen in fifth.

Well played, all.

The nearest the pin silver winner on hole six was Carmel Hopkins, again. She won the Liquorland voucher this week.

The bronze one winner on hole 16 was Michele Wedekind for the Baku/Vine voucher.

There was no bronze two winner.

Colleen Wade sank the longest putt on the 18 for the Tremains Real Estate voucher.

Thank you to all our sponsors for their generous support.

The raffle was won by Val Stone and Gail Searl.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



