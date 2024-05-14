Glynn and Mary Pointon with the new ambulance they made possible for Taupō Hato Hone St John.

Glynn and Mary Pointon with the new ambulance they made possible for Taupō Hato Hone St John.

Taupō has a new ambulance thanks to a generous donation from a local couple and the New Zealand Charitable Trust.

Taupō property developers Glynn and Mary Pointon helped make Taupō's fifth ambulance possible by topping up the trust’s contribution with a “substantial” donation of their own.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year and have been in Taupō for about that amount of time too.

“Over that time we have donated to quite a few organisations - that has been our policy. The town has been good to us so we like to show our appreciation.”

The brand-new Generation four emergency ambulance was blessed at a special ceremony at Hato Hone St John’s Taupō ambulance station on May 8.

The event was attended by guests including the Pointons, St John members, ambulance staff, and volunteers. .

The new frontline emergency ambulance was fitted with modern equipment, including a power-load electric stretcher and stair-carry chair, which makes it easier and safer to move patients in and out of the vehicle.

St John area operations manager – Lakes, George Clicquot, said the team in Taupō was excited about the new vehicle and extremely grateful for the valued and continued support of the trust and the Pointons.

“This is a wonderful gift to the community, and it has been some time since Taupō has received a brand-new ambulance. This new vehicle will enable our paramedics to continue providing the life-saving service to the community they do every day.”

He said the Pointons and the trust have been longtime supporters of St John.

NZCT’s general manager grants, marketing and communications, Ben Hodges, said when emergencies arose it was important the community had confidence that there were well-equipped ambulances available.

“NZCT is grateful for the responsible fundraising partnerships we have with Pitch Sports Bar and the Lucky Lizard in Taupō that made our grant possible,” Hodges said.

The new ambulance donated by Glynn and Mary Pointon for Taupō Hato Hone St John.

He said the addition of the new ambulance marked a significant milestone in enhancing St John’s emergency response capabilities in the Taupō region, and reflected a “collective commitment” to serving and safeguarding the community.







